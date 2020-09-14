Could Devita be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – This 7-month-old kitten is a fuzzy, orange fireball who will keep you on your toes!

Devita was originally found as a stray seeking shelter under someone’s deck and is looking forward to a warm bed and a place to call home.

She likes to cuddle on her own terms and prefers not to be picked up. Her outgoing personality would do best with children over the age of ten.

Devita is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped plus her new family will go home with a bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Make an appointment to visit with Devita at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Green Bay Campus at 1830 Radisson Street. See all the animals looking for homes at wihumane.org/adopt and follow them on Facebook.