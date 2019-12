(WFRV) – Drogo is a sweet, loving, 9-year-old male cat up for adoption at the Eastshore Humane Association. He is two-paw declawed and is ready for his forever home.

The Eastshore Humane Association is located at 1100 Park Street in Chilton. Reach them by phone at 920-849-2390, head to their website at eastshoreha.org and follow them on Facebook as well.