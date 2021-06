(WFRV) – Meet Duke! This three-year-old Husky/Pomeranian mix is ready for his forever family.

This handsome pup is friendly, outgoing, and playful. One of his favorite things to do is play with his tennis balls.

Duke would love to have an active companion that would keep him busy and maybe even teach him some new tricks.

If you are interested in meeting this smart, funny boy contact the Waupaca Humane Society at waupacahumane.org or message them on Facebook.