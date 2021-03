(WFRV) – Ever thought a mouse could be your new best friend? How about two?

Dusty Rose and Dust Bunny are now available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The sisters are a little over a month old, they are intelligent, social and can even be trained with consistent handling.

At WHS you can name our own adoption fee too.

Visit the Humane Society website to learn more and make an adoption appointment.