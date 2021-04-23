Could Ella be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

(WFRV) – This sweet mixed breed has been at the Humane Society of Waupaca County for over three years.

Ella comes with as much love as she does energy. She will love, and adore you forever and be your constant companion.

This special girl has been living in the kennel environment so she’s not used to having much to do with her time so she will thrive as the only pet in the house with older kids.

She loves walks, cuddles, and of course treats.

If you’d like to meet Ella just reach out to the Humane Society of Waupaca at 715-258-2545, online at waupacahumane.org or message them on Facebook.

