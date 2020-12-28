Could Ella be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – This sweet girl has been at the Waupaca Humane Society for two years and is ready to start 2021 with her forever family.

If you are looking for a dog that will adore you and be your constant companion, Ella is your girl! Due to living in a kennel environment for so long and not having enough to do with her time, Ella has some special needs but she is on medication to help her thrive and will come with a good supply of it!

Ella prefers to be the only pet in the home, she loves going for walks and would make a great couch potato.

Anyone interested should submit an application at waupacahumane.org.