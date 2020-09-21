Could Frittata be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV)- Could Frittata be your new best friend?

This 12-year-old cat is up for adoption at the Eastshore Humane Association in Chilton.

Shelter workers say she’s a sweetheart who just wants lots of cuddles and whistling sweet nothings into your ear.

If you would like to meet Frittata, make an appointment with the Eastshore Humane Association on South Park Street in Chilton.

Give them a call at (920) 849-2390, or head to their website: eastshoreha.org.

You can also support the shelter’s operations by heading to their garage sale on Saturday, from 10 AM to 3 PM. And from 1 to 3 PM, it’s a $6 bag sale to clear the garage!

They will also showcase a few of their animals up for adoption.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders cross country eyes more success in unprecedented season

High School Sports Xtra 9/20: Fall Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews