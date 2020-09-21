(WFRV)- Could Frittata be your new best friend?

This 12-year-old cat is up for adoption at the Eastshore Humane Association in Chilton.

Shelter workers say she’s a sweetheart who just wants lots of cuddles and whistling sweet nothings into your ear.

If you would like to meet Frittata, make an appointment with the Eastshore Humane Association on South Park Street in Chilton.

Give them a call at (920) 849-2390, or head to their website: eastshoreha.org.

You can also support the shelter’s operations by heading to their garage sale on Saturday, from 10 AM to 3 PM. And from 1 to 3 PM, it’s a $6 bag sale to clear the garage!

They will also showcase a few of their animals up for adoption.