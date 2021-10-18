Could George be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

(WFRV) – If you want help staying warm in the upcoming winter months, George is your boy since he’s never met a lap he didn’t love to snuggle up in!

This 12-year-old mature gentleman is looking for love in his golden years. He’s very affectionate and will love to cuddle on the couch with you. George currently lives in a gallery room with other mature cats and would be willing to be roommates with another relaxed, respectful cat.

Make an appointment to meet George at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society at 920-424-2128, message them on Facebook or fill out an adoption application at oahs.org.

