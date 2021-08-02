Could Harley be your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – This sweet 11-year-old is looking for her forever family. She had a bad incident with other dog recently, so she needs to be the only animal in the house but if you have a home full of human friends, then Harley is the girl for you!

Her hobbies including hosting snuggle sessions, long walks anywhere you want to go, and working her hardest to make the people in her life feel happy and loved.

If you’re looking for a dog to brighten your days and make you feel loved, make an appointment to meet Harley by calling the Lakeshore Humane Society at 920-684-5401 or message them on Facebook. You can also visit them online at lakeshorehumane.org.