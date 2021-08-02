Could Harley be your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – This sweet 11-year-old is looking for her forever family. She had a bad incident with other dog recently, so she needs to be the only animal in the house but if you have a home full of human friends, then Harley is the girl for you!

Her hobbies including hosting snuggle sessions, long walks anywhere you want to go, and working her hardest to make the people in her life feel happy and loved.

If you’re looking for a dog to brighten your days and make you feel loved, make an appointment to meet Harley by calling the Lakeshore Humane Society at 920-684-5401 or message them on Facebook. You can also visit them online at lakeshorehumane.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report

Timber Rattlers shutout by Cedar Rapids in series finale

Blizzard Report; Green Bay falls to Bismarck on the road

Booyah's rally falls short against Madison, 3-2.

Quinn Finley represents Green Bay in Team USA

Training Camp Report: Packers hold light practice, o-line building depth