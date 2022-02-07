Could Hunter be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Hi, I’m Hunter! I’m a good, good boy with a bunch of energy and loves to play. I am working on my skills with other animals, so I do need to be the only animal in the home but that won’t stop us from having a great time together. Come meet me today!



Hunter is one of the many wonderful animals available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Despite Hunter’s great looks and lovable personality, he has not found a new home – he’s become a benchwarmer. To get Hunter back in the game, we have reduced his adoption fee to just seventy-five dollars. We know he will make a great addition to someone’s family – so stop in today!

All About Me!

Location Green Bay Campus Color Red | White Age 1 years, 2 months Sex Male Neutered Yes Weight 45 pounds Guest Number 49433645 Adoption Price $75.00

