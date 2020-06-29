Live Now
Brown County COVID-19 update

Could Jack and Jill be Your New Best Friends?

Your new best friend

 (WFRV) – Brother and sister Chihuahua/Daschund mixes, Jack and Jill are looking for their forever home.

They’re described as relaxed inside but comical outside. They do need some time to warm up to people as that wasn’t part of their upbringing but once they get to know you, they will provide unconditional love. At just two years old, they have plenty of time to learn.

You can find them at the Waupaca County Humane Society at 2293 Commercial Drive. Reach out at 715-258-2545 and online at waupacahumane.org and on Facebook.

