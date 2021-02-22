Could Jinx and Jones be Your New Best Friends?

(WFRV) – These two sisters are almost two years old and came in together from a home that could no longer keep them. They are fun, friendly, and love each other, but other cats… not so much.

Jinx and Jones are looking for a family that can keep them together. They are spayed, vaccinated, blood tested, and microchipped.

Make an appointment to meet them by reaching out to the Humane Society of Waupaca at 715-258-2545 or message them on Facebook.

The Humane Society of Waupaca is offering a foster-to-adopt program as well, so be sure to ask about that.

