Could John be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – John was found as a stray in the Village of Greenville. His front paws were extremely injured to the point that he could barely walk. He was also very thin and his fur was matted, he most likely would not have survived many more days as infection was setting in.

John was a bit grumpy when he first came to Fox Valley Humane Association but we cannot blame him from all the injuries he had. A few days went by & he was a different cat, meowing for wet food & attention whenever anyone passed his kennel. He realized we were there to help him & we all wanted him to get better. Now he is healthy & ready for a home to call his own, he is extremely affectionate, there is no such thing as too much attention for him! John has been diagnosed with FIV. Cats with FIV have a compromised immune system and as a result, are vulnerable to other diseases. An FIV cat can live a normal life, both in quality & duration, they just need to be monitored for infections & dental issues. An excellent high-protein diet and low environmental stress with help as well.

To meet John, reach out to the Fox Valley Humane Association at 920-733-1717, online at foxvalleypets.org or message them on Facebook.