Could John be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – John was found as a stray in the Village of Greenville. His front paws were extremely injured to the point that he could barely walk. He was also very thin and his fur was matted, he most likely would not have survived many more days as infection was setting in.

John was a bit grumpy when he first came to Fox Valley Humane Association but we cannot blame him from all the injuries he had. A few days went by & he was a different cat, meowing for wet food & attention whenever anyone passed his kennel. He realized we were there to help him & we all wanted him to get better. Now he is healthy & ready for a home to call his own, he is extremely affectionate, there is no such thing as too much attention for him! John has been diagnosed with FIV. Cats with FIV have a compromised immune system and as a result, are vulnerable to other diseases. An FIV cat can live a normal life, both in quality & duration, they just need to be monitored for infections & dental issues. An excellent high-protein diet and low environmental stress with help as well.

To meet John, reach out to the Fox Valley Humane Association at 920-733-1717, online at foxvalleypets.org or message them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Chase Elliott celebrates at Road America after NASCAR Cup Series 65 year drought

Road America

D1 WIAA State Championship

Kyle and Matt 4pm Live Hit

Bay Port plunders Eau Claire Memorial 8-1 on its way to Division I state baseball championship game

D1 State Championship Kyle Malzhan