Could Ken be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

(WFRV) — Ken is a very sweet and handsome boy who has an independent streak and enjoys life on his own terms. One of the Oshkosh Area Humane Society employees found him in their garage and took him into the shelter. Now he’s enjoying life as an indoor cat and loves playing with toys, climbing his cat tower and enjoying tasty food. He likes occasional head pets but likes his petting sessions short and sweet. He’s got stuff to do! And don’t fall for his adorable back roll – no tummy touches allowed – it’s a trap! Ken is looking for someone who will love him just the way he is as the not-so-cuddly, adorable, independent guy he is.

Make an appointment to meet him by contacting the Oshkosh Area Humane Society at 920-424-2128 or message them on Facebook.

