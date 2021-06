(WFRV) – Kimmie is a loveable two-year-old girl who love to have fun!

One of her favorite things to do is playing with her toys and spending time outside. She also loves playing fetch!

While Kimmie hasn’t been cat-tested yet, she seems to get along well with other calm dogs so she would be a great fit for many families.

She weighs 60 pounds and has been spayed and vaccinated.

To make an appointment to meet Kimmie, call the Oshkosh Area Humane Society at 920-424-2128 or message them on Facebook.