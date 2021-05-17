Could Kona be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) — This sweet senior dog is available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. At 8 years old, Kona is a mellow, laid back gal who loves to relax in the yard. She doesn’t let her age slow her down, though! She still loves walks and must sniff everything along the way. One of the many great things about adopting a senior pet is they are already potty-trained and her foster mom said she has never had an accident in the house.

Due to a previous injury to her back leg, Kona takes daily medication to help keep her comfortable and she’s been managing well. Her foster mom will be able to provide lots of details about her and her medical needs to help you decide if Kona is a good match for your family.

Kona is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you’ll receive a certificate for a free vet exam! If you think Kona might just be your new best friend, head to wihumane.org/adopt and contact her foster family directly to schedule a meet and greet.

Read more about Kona and see a video from her foster family by clicking here.

Have you always dreamed of a career helping shelter animals and looking to make a difference for animals and the community? The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus is hiring part-time Adoption Counselor/Animal Care Technicians! As an AC-ACT at WHS, you will work alongside veterinary professionals, behavior experts, and a dedicated team of animal welfare professionals while providing care to animals and services to the community. For job details, qualifications, and to apply, please click here.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is an Equal Opportunity Employer.