Could Kosmo be your new best friend?

(WFRV) – He is a 5-month-old kitten currently available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Originally found as an under-socialized stray, Kosmo has come a long way thanks to his loving foster family. Now, he loves to run around and play all day (and night)! His purr-motor never stops running and he loves to be held & pet. You’ll find he’s quite the chatter box and has lots of stories to tell. Kosmo would love to have a fellow feline friend in his new home to play with.

Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you’ll receive a certificate for a free vet exam. Kosmo is currently available for adoption from his foster home. To learn more and schedule a time to meet him, email saradietzen@gmail.com.

Read Kosmo’s profile here.

If your full-time fur family is set but you have space in your home, please consider being a foster family!

“Kitten season” is still in full swing and they need your help! Annually, more than 3,500 animals at WHS are sent into foster homes. Animals go into foster care for a wide variety of reasons, one of the most common being age. If puppies or kittens who are under 2 months old arrive at the shelter, foster care is the best place they can go to grow big and strong in a stress-free, loving home environment before they’re ready to be adopted. Any loving home is encouraged to join. Getting started is easy: simply watch the 15-minute orientation video online and fill out the application! WHS provides supplies, you provide the love. Visit www.wihumane.org/foster to become a foster parent today!