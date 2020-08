(WFRV) – This sweet, ten-month-old puppy is described as a ball of energy who loves the water.

Kuzko doesn’t mind hanging around the house but he lives his best life when he’s at the pool or lake. He gets along with some dogs and cats and would be best in a home with older kids.

To meet Kuzko, reach out to the Lakeshore Humane Society at 920-684-5401, they are located at 1551 N. 8th Street in Manitowoc. Get in touch online at lakeshorehumane.org and follow them on Facebook.