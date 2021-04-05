Could Larken be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Having been at the Neenah Animal Shelter since December, Larken is their longest term resident.

He is just two years old and weighs 60 pounds. Larken takes a bit of time to warm up he’s looking for a home where he will be the only pet. He is very smart and fast learner, his favorite thing to do is play in the snow but until Winter comes again, he loves to cuddle after long walks.

Make an appointment to meet Larken by calling the Neenah Animal Shelter at 920-722-9544, you can also send them a message on Facebook.

See all of the animals ready for forever homes at neenahanimalshelter.org.