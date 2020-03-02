Could Leo be Your New BFF?

(WFRV) – Meet Leo! He could be Your New Best Friend.

This sweet, one-year-old Guinea Pig is looking for a forever home with an adoption fee of just $25.

He is available to meet today, March 2 at the Green Bay Campus from 2 – 5 pm. If he doesn’t get adopted, he will be available at the Door County campus on Wednesday, March 4 from 12 – 6 pm.

The Humane Society’s Green Bay Campus is located at 1830 Radisson Street in Green Bay. The Door County Campus is at 3475 Park Drive in Sturgeon Bay. You can reach them at 920-746-1111 and check out all the animals up for adoption at wihumane.org and on their Facebook page.