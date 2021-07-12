Could Lewis be your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – He sure wants to be! Lewis is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus. He is two years old and 84lbs of pure joy. Nothing can bring this pup down! He loves running outside, playing with toys, and even jumping in the kiddie pool. Although he has a very enthusiastic personality, he is always ready for a cuddle, getting chin rubs, and giving kisses.

This gentle giant was transferred to WHS from a shelter in Kentucky covered in ticks and suffering from an ear infection. Their staff worked quickly to remove all the ticks and got him started on medication. Now that he’s feeling better, he can’t wait to have a place to call home.

Like all dogs at WHS, Lewis is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam! Lewis hasn’t had much luck finding a new family yet, so his adoption fee has been reduced to just $25.

If you think Lewis might be your new best friend, make an adoption appointment at the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus to meet him!