Could Liberty be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Liberty is a sweet, one-year-old Labrador Retriever mix is ready for an active forever family.

She loves snacks and going for walks. Liberty has been going through obedience training and would love a home that continues to work with her.

Liberty likes to be the boss around other animals, so she prefers to join a family as the only dog, or with a laid-back pup.

Read more about Liberty here.

Set up an appointment to meet Liberty by emailing ocontoareahumane@gmail.com or give them a call at 920-835-1738.

