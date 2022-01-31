Could Lilith be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Meet Lilith, she’s still searching for her forever home after nearly 3 months at the Fox Valley Humane Association.

She loves to play and has an independent personality. She enjoys exploring, sunbathing, and when she’s in the mood, snuggles. Lilith is an absolutely stunning 2-year-old calico who is petite enough to be deemed a permanent kitten.

If you’re interested in Lilith, stop in at the Fox Valley Humane Association any time during public viewing hours. You can learn more on their website foxvalleypets.org.