Could Loafer be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Loafer and his siblings came to The Neenah Animal Shelter and even though Loafer is the sweetest of the bunch, he’s the only still looking for his forever home.

Loafer is a little 4-month-old sweetheart, who loves to purr, and play, and cuddle. He’ll crawl up on your shoulder and sit right there! He isn’t afraid of anything, even other animals or children.

Come meet Loafer at The Neenah Animal Shelter at 951 County Road G, reach out with any questions to 920-722-9544.

Find out more about all the animals available for adoption at neenahanimalsshelter.org and follow them on Facebook as well.