Could Luna be your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) — She is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus. Sweet and affectionate, Luna enjoys the company of humans best and would be happiest as the only cat in your home. She is three years old and has dealt with some urinary tract issues in her past that have been resolved with special food. She’s an independent gal who just needs a warm bed and big window to relax in!

Like all cats at the Wisconsin Humane Society, Luna is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! Her adopter will also receive a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam. If you think Luna might be the cat for you, make an adoption appointment at the WHS Door County Campus today by visiting their website wihumane.org/adopt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen and Heim work to earn shot at NFL

Boys soccer teams punch tickets to state

HS Football: Fond du Lac runs away from Kimberly; De Pere, Omro finish unbeaten

Blizzard win 49-29 over Xtreme

Small Springs, Big Fish: Billy Schrauth garnering blue-chip interest

Bay Port and Notre Dame advance to boys soccer spring sectional semifinals