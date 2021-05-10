Could Luna be your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) — She is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus. Sweet and affectionate, Luna enjoys the company of humans best and would be happiest as the only cat in your home. She is three years old and has dealt with some urinary tract issues in her past that have been resolved with special food. She’s an independent gal who just needs a warm bed and big window to relax in!

Like all cats at the Wisconsin Humane Society, Luna is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! Her adopter will also receive a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam. If you think Luna might be the cat for you, make an adoption appointment at the WHS Door County Campus today by visiting their website wihumane.org/adopt.