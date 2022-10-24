(WFRV) – Could Magenta be Your New Best Friend?

This nine-week-old puppy is a little shy but very affectionate and loves snuggles.

She is at the Waupaca Humane Society with her four brothers and sisters so if you are open for more than one dog, they have you covered.

Magenta is friendly with other dogs and cats and adores all people including children.

She would be a great hiking or camping buddy and would love to go trick-or-treating with you and the kids.

You can apply to adopt Magenta or one of her siblings at waupacahumane.org.