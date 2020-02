(WFRV) – Meet Maggie and Gypsy, two area senior pets looking for a home… or two.

These sweethearts are current on all their vaccinations and heartworm tested.

Their adoption fee is $50. They do not have to be adopted together.

They are available through the Oshkosh Area Humane Society, located at 1925 Shelter Court. Reach them by phone at 920-424-2128.

For all the pets looking for homes, stop by oahs.org and on Facebook.