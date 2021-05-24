Could Maxine be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Maxine is a recent intake at Eastshore Humane. She was kept tied outside for the 3 years of her life. She arrived to us pregnant. She gave birth 4-30-21. Everyone is doing great. Now Maxine needs your help. After her babies are adopted at 8 weeks old, she will start the process of heartworm treatment along with treatment for 2 tick borne diseases. This will be a long process, but gives her the best chance at a wonderful forever home in the future. Any donations toward her treatment can be mailed to 1100 Park St., PO Box 320, Chilton WI 53014.

Eastshore will be hosting their 4th Annual Treasures & Treats in her name on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 from 8am-3pm. Present will be crafters, garage sale items, bake sale goodies. Staff will be walking Maxine’s puppies around for visitation at this time!

For more information on this event, head to their Facebook page here: 4th Annual Treasures & Treats | Facebook

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36

WIAA Spring Football Season

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

Bay Port lacrosse leads return to play

Titans hope to keep postseason run going in NCAA Tournament