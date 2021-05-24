Could Maxine be Your New Best Friend?

Maxine is a recent intake at Eastshore Humane. She was kept tied outside for the 3 years of her life. She arrived to us pregnant. She gave birth 4-30-21. Everyone is doing great. Now Maxine needs your help. After her babies are adopted at 8 weeks old, she will start the process of heartworm treatment along with treatment for 2 tick borne diseases. This will be a long process, but gives her the best chance at a wonderful forever home in the future. Any donations toward her treatment can be mailed to 1100 Park St., PO Box 320, Chilton WI 53014.

Eastshore will be hosting their 4th Annual Treasures & Treats in her name on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 from 8am-3pm. Present will be crafters, garage sale items, bake sale goodies. Staff will be walking Maxine’s puppies around for visitation at this time!

For more information on this event, head to their Facebook page here: 4th Annual Treasures & Treats | Facebook