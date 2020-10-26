Could Melody be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

(WFRV) – Melody is a happy little kitten with a love for adventure. She recently had her eye removed due to an infection and is making a great recovery.

Melody loves to be held and cuddle and you can adopt her by herself or her and one of her siblings for even more kitten love.

To meet with Melody or any of the other animals looking for their forever home, just call the Oshkosh Area Humane Society at 920-424-2128 for an appointment. See all the animals up for adoption at oahs.org and be sure to follow them on Facebook.

