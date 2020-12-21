Could Mikey be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Mikey is a sweet one-year-old hound mix with lots of enthusiasm. Mikey loves any kind of food and loves playing with his toys! His favorite pastime is taking all the toys out of the toy chest.

He’s looking for a fun loving, patient family with a good sense of humor. Mikey likes other dogs but they don’t always like him since he is still working on his manners.

This sweet boy is so fun to play with or just watch play with his toys on his own. To meet Mikey, reach out to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society at 920-424-2128. Send them a message at oahs.org or on their Facebook.