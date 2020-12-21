Could Mikey be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Mikey is a sweet one-year-old hound mix with lots of enthusiasm. Mikey loves any kind of food and loves playing with his toys! His favorite pastime is taking all the toys out of the toy chest.

He’s looking for a fun loving, patient family with a good sense of humor. Mikey likes other dogs but they don’t always like him since he is still working on his manners.

This sweet boy is so fun to play with or just watch play with his toys on his own. To meet Mikey, reach out to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society at 920-424-2128. Send them a message at oahs.org or on their Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week