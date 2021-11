(WFRV) – This sweet 3-year-old loves to lay around and enjoy the simple things of life… like cuddling!

Milo likes life on the lazy side and likes to observe from the comfort of his bed. He is very affectionate and would be a perfect companion to snuggle up on the couch while you chill out.

Make an appointment to meet Milo by calling the Oconto Area Humane Society at 920-835-1738, message them on Facebook, or fill out an adoption application at ocontoareahumane.org.