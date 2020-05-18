Could Molly be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Meet Molly!

This sweet, lovable cat is ready for her forever home. She loves taking naps and snuggling up, cheek and chin scratches and being held. Molly is easy going and likes to know what you are doing.

Occasionally Molly will bat around her toy mouse but her favorite thing to do is to relax in all of the best spots around the house.

Molly has tested positive for FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) but it is not transmissible to humans or dogs. If she goes to a home with other cats, they are little risk of contracting the disease as long as there is no biting or fighting.

Molly has a very kind, and peaceful personality and is ready to snuggle up today.

To schedule an appointment to meet Molly, call the Green Bay Wisconsin Humane Society at wihumane.org. They are located at 1830 Radisson Street. Reach them by phone at 920-469-3110 and by email at adoptionsgb@wihumane.org.

Be sure to get involved with their Virtual Pet Walk on June 7. Register at petwalkgb.com.