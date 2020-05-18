Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Could Molly be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 (WFRV) – Meet Molly!

This sweet, lovable cat is ready for her forever home. She loves taking naps and snuggling up, cheek and chin scratches and being held. Molly is easy going and likes to know what you are doing.

Occasionally Molly will bat around her toy mouse but her favorite thing to do is to relax in all of the best spots around the house.

Molly has tested positive for FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) but it is not transmissible to humans or dogs. If she goes to a home with other cats, they are little risk of contracting the disease as long as there is no biting or fighting.

Molly has a very kind, and peaceful personality and is ready to snuggle up today.

To schedule an appointment to meet Molly, call the Green Bay Wisconsin Humane Society at wihumane.org. They are located at 1830 Radisson Street. Reach them by phone at 920-469-3110 and by email at adoptionsgb@wihumane.org.

Be sure to get involved with their Virtual Pet Walk on June 7. Register at petwalkgb.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"