Could Momo be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Momo came to the Eastshore Humane Association with her sister as surrenders after being kept in a garage. Soon to find out, Momo was pregnant! Four cute kittens have come and gone through adoption.

Now Momo is ready for her perfect family to walk through the door! This gal is shy at first but her curiosity gets the best of her. She is known to be peeking around the corner at visitors and doing walk-bys to get attention.

She also loves to chirp! This sweetheart will talk your ear off! All you need is a few windows, toys and a warm lap to keep her happy!

Eastshore Humane Association is operating by appointment only. If interested in Momo or another animal, please submit an application online at www.eastshoreha.org and they will schedule approved applicants.