(WFRV) – Moose is available for adoption! Moose was surrendered because his owner could no longer care for him.

Moose is a very affectionate dog who would do well in a home where people can give him lots of attention. He gives lots of kisses and enjoys the company of people. At this time we do recommend no small children in the home,

Moose does get overstimulated with small children. We believe Moose would like a quiet home where he can enjoy a soft couch or bed to relax on. Moose is a large breed dog we recommend no apartment living for him. If you would like to meet Moose or another animal, fill out an application online at eastshoreha.org, or send a message on Facebook.