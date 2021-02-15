Could Ms. Marley be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Ms. Marley is known as the greeter cat at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society who loves wandering the halls doing security checks and of course saying hello but she would really love a cozy home of her very own to watch over.

She is just four years old, spayed, and current on all vaccinations. A big love bug who is ready for belly rubs. Her favorite food is any flavor of churro and her favorite toy is the laser light.

Ms. Marley is ready for a quiet home where she can be sure to be the star of the show.

To meet her, visit the Oshkosh Area Humane Society between the hours of 1 – 6 pm. They are located at 1925 Shelter Court. You can also reach out to them at 920-424-2128 or message them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Top wrestlers shine at individual state

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball regional recap, sectional brackets

State Wrestling Semifinals

Girls Basketball Regional Finals: Kimberly, Notre Dame advance