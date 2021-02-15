Could Ms. Marley be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Ms. Marley is known as the greeter cat at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society who loves wandering the halls doing security checks and of course saying hello but she would really love a cozy home of her very own to watch over.

She is just four years old, spayed, and current on all vaccinations. A big love bug who is ready for belly rubs. Her favorite food is any flavor of churro and her favorite toy is the laser light.

Ms. Marley is ready for a quiet home where she can be sure to be the star of the show.

To meet her, visit the Oshkosh Area Humane Society between the hours of 1 – 6 pm. They are located at 1925 Shelter Court. You can also reach out to them at 920-424-2128 or message them on Facebook.