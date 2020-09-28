Could Nala be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Nala is up for adoption at the Lakeshore Humane Society in Manitowoc and this bundle of joy is ready for her forever home.

Nala is three years old, loves to smile and snuggle. She’s also happy to be a running buddy.

Nala is a bit picky about other dogs but welcomes cats and older children. Nala had a rough start and will be so happy in a loving home.

For an appointment to meet Nala, fill out an adoption application online at lakeshorehumane.org. Be sure to follow them on Facebook as well.

Walk-ins are not allowed during the pandemic.

