Could Nova Be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – This sweet 3-year-old Siberian Husky loves going for walks and getting her belly rubbed. She is vaccinated, dewormed, spayed, and microchipped. The chip is registered for the family at the time of adoption.

Staying true to Husky fashion, Nova prefers a fenced in back yard so she can run and play. She is housetrained and is looking for a home without cats.

The Waupaca Humane Society is closed to the public but you can call 715-258-2545 to make an appointment to meet Nova.

They are located at 2293 Commercial Drive in Waupaca, follow them online and on Facebook to see all the latest animals ready for homes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today