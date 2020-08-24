Could Nova Be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – This sweet 3-year-old Siberian Husky loves going for walks and getting her belly rubbed. She is vaccinated, dewormed, spayed, and microchipped. The chip is registered for the family at the time of adoption.

Staying true to Husky fashion, Nova prefers a fenced in back yard so she can run and play. She is housetrained and is looking for a home without cats.

The Waupaca Humane Society is closed to the public but you can call 715-258-2545 to make an appointment to meet Nova.

They are located at 2293 Commercial Drive in Waupaca, follow them online and on Facebook to see all the latest animals ready for homes.