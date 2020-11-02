Could Ophelia be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – If you like big cats, Ophelia is the girl for you.

This sweet, 6-year-old kitty weighs 16 pounds and has a ton of love to give. She loves attention and has experience with children, so just about any home will be a great fit.

Ophelia is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped and you can even name your own adoption fee!

To learn more about Ophelia and to schedule an adoption appointment, reach out to the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County campus at 920-746-1111, online at wihumane.org/adopt.