Could Ophelia be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – If you like big cats, Ophelia is the girl for you.

This sweet, 6-year-old kitty weighs 16 pounds and has a ton of love to give. She loves attention and has experience with children, so just about any home will be a great fit.

Ophelia is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped and you can even name your own adoption fee!

To learn more about Ophelia and to schedule an adoption appointment, reach out to the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County campus at 920-746-1111, online at wihumane.org/adopt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier girls tennis caps off unprecedented season with state title

High School Sports Xtra - Luxemburg-Casco, Howards Grove volleyball; Roncalli/Two Rivers soccer headed to state

High School Sports Xtra - Kaukauna wins Game of the Week as coach Matt Binsfeld reunites with Wrightstown

High School Sports Xtra - Kaukauna wins Game of the Week as coach Matt Binsfeld reunites with Wrightstown

Roncalli/Two Rivers earns first state berth in program history

Luxemburg-Casco punches third straight ticket to state volleyball