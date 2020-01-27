Could Ophelia be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Meet Ophelia! Could she be Your New Best Friend?

This little sweetheart is only 2 months old, about 5 pounds and was transferred here from a shelter in Oklahoma. She is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can visit her today at the Humane Society’s Green Bay Campus. If she isn’t adopted, she will be available at their Door County Campus on Wednesday. Door County’s winter hours are Wednesday and Friday 12-6pm and Saturday 12-4pm.

You can find the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus at 3475 Park Drive in Sturgeon Bay. Give them a call with any questions at 920-746-1111 or see all the animals looking for forever homes at wihumane.org/adopt.