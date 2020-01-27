1  of  2
Live Now
Big Game Bound: Who should America root for, Chiefs or 49ers? Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton

Could Ophelia be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Meet Ophelia! Could she be Your New Best Friend?

This little sweetheart is only 2 months old, about 5 pounds and was transferred here from a shelter in Oklahoma. She is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can visit her today at the Humane Society’s Green Bay Campus. If she isn’t adopted, she will be available at their Door County Campus on Wednesday. Door County’s winter hours are Wednesday and Friday 12-6pm and Saturday 12-4pm.

You can find the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus at 3475 Park Drive in Sturgeon Bay. Give them a call with any questions at 920-746-1111 or see all the animals looking for forever homes at wihumane.org/adopt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories