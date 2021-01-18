Could Oreo Pancake be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – He is a three-year-old kitty available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Door county Campus.

Originally found as a stray, this black-and-white feline was extremely withdrawn at first, but has improved leaps and bounds with help from the WHS staff. He has learned how to give great head butts, purrs up a storm, and loves to cuddle in his pile of plush blankets. His family will still need to give him time and space to adjust to his new surroundings, allowing him to gradually come out of his shell to reveal his sweet personality.

A few of his favorite things include watching bird videos on YouTube, quiet naps, and canned food! Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! Better yet, his adopter will also receive a certificate for a free vet exam. To find out if Oreo Pancake is a good match for your family, make an adoption appointment at the WHS Door County Campus online at wihumane.org/welcome.