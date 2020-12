(WFRV) – Pants is just a year old and is content entertaining herself and will let you know when she wants attention!

Pants isn’t a fan of sharing her humans with other animals so she should be the only cat in the home. She’s been at the Neenah Animal Shelter since September and is ready to start the new year in her forever home.

Schedule a time to meet her by contacting the Neenah Animal Hospital at neenahanimalshelter.org, message them on Facebook or call 922-722-9544.