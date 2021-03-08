Could Pat be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Originally found as a stray, this handsome tabby is affectionate and social but can sometimes get overstimulated from too much petting.

Pat is just three years old and would do best as the only cat in the home with older kids who can learn to give him space when he needs it. He is looking for a home where he can relax and once he feels comfortable, he will show you his goofy side.

For more on Pat, click here.

If your pets are due for their shots, the Wisconsin Humane Society’s low-cost vaccination clinics are back up and running. Appointments are required in advance. To book your appointment, head to wihumane.org.