Could Phoebe be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Phoebe is 6 months old and has had a DNA test – so the Waupaca Humane Society knows she is a mix of Collie, Australian Cattle Dog, Dachshund, Rottweiler, Shetland Sheepdog and Beagle.

She knows how to sit, stay, down, and her name – and she already loves water!

Phoebe is up to date with vaccines, deworming, is spayed and microchipped. Her chip will be registered at the time of adoption.

Phoebe is looking for a home that has prior Cattle Dog experience.

To meet Phoebe, contact the Waupaca Humane Society at 715-258-2545. You can also visit them at waupacahumane.org or message them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls in season finale against Sioux Falls

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman interview

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco & Freedom roll, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Kimberly dominates; FVA & FRCC highlights

High School Sports Xtra: Pulaski wins Game of the Week

Menesha ready for new season with same high expectations