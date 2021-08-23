Could Phoebe be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Phoebe is 6 months old and has had a DNA test – so the Waupaca Humane Society knows she is a mix of Collie, Australian Cattle Dog, Dachshund, Rottweiler, Shetland Sheepdog and Beagle.

She knows how to sit, stay, down, and her name – and she already loves water!

Phoebe is up to date with vaccines, deworming, is spayed and microchipped. Her chip will be registered at the time of adoption.

Phoebe is looking for a home that has prior Cattle Dog experience.

To meet Phoebe, contact the Waupaca Humane Society at 715-258-2545. You can also visit them at waupacahumane.org or message them on Facebook.