Could Preacher be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Meet Preacher. He is a 1-year-old mixed breed looking for a super active home. He loves running and is a great jogging partner. He loves to always be on the go. He may be great for a rural farm or an adopter that enjoys the active lifestyle. He enjoys jumping up out of excitement to meet new people. He has done well with his heal command and is learning sit very well. He can do well with other dogs of his choosing. He can be rough with his playtime when it comes to other dogs so he would prefer an active buddy.



Overall if you are looking for a happy dog, Preacher is the one for you. Preacher can be adopted for $250. Contact the shelter at 920-835-1738 or email ocontoareahumane@gmail.com to set up an appointment to adopt. At this time we are only doing adoptions via appointment.





**MEET AND GREETS ALWAYS REQUIRED with any dogs currently in the home.**



DOGS: He likes to choose which dogs he becomes buddies with. Must be paired with other active dogs.

CATS: okay fit for cats.

KIDS: fit for older kids as he likes to jump up and may jump too excitedly for smaller kiddos.





Additional details from ocontoareahumane.org:



OAHS is able to accommodate same day adoptions. The adoptions are based on a first-come basis providing it is a good match for everyone involved.

The first step in the adoption process is to complete our adoption questionnaire to ensure we can help find the right fit for you. An adoption interview is required prior to adoption. An Adoption Counselor will ask about your residence, family members and pet experience. The Adoption Counselor will also address any concerns and answer any questions that you may have about adding a new pet to your family.



OAHS is State of Wisconsin licensed and inspected: 268244-DS.



OAHS is open Monday 1-5pm, Wednesday 1-6pm, Friday 1-5pm, and Saturday 12pm-3pm. We are located at 150 S. Katch Avenue behind the Oconto Veterinary Center in Oconto, Wisconsin. From Hwy 41, go west onto Hwy 22, north onto Van Hecke Avenue, and east onto S. Katch Avenue.





OAHS is able to accommodate same day adoptions. The adoptions are based on a first-come basis providing it is a good match for everyone involved.

The first step in the adoption process is to complete our adoption questionnaire to ensure we can help find the right fit for you. An adoption interview is required prior to adoption. An Adoption Counselor will ask about your residence, family members and pet experience. The Adoption Counselor will also address any concerns and answer any questions that you may have about adding a new pet to your family.



OAHS is State of Wisconsin licensed and inspected: 268244-DS.



Many area veterinarians are offering a free health exam and/or other discounted services for pets adopted from a humane society. Please contact your local vets regarding any applicable discounts.



OAHS is open Monday 1-5pm, Wednesday 1-6pm, Friday 1-5pm, and Saturday 12am-3pm. We are located at 150 S. Katch Avenue behind the Oconto Veterinary Center in Oconto, Wisconsin. From Hwy 41, go west onto Hwy 22, north onto Van Hecke Avenue, and east onto S. Katch Avenue.