(WFRV)- Could Remy be your new best friend?

He’s had a tough start to life; after his owner passed away, Remy ended up at the Eastshore Humane Association.

Due to some neglect, he needs a full mouth dental extraction to prevent infection, but once he is healed up from that, Remy will be ready for his new home.

If you would like to meet Remy, reach out to the Eastshore Humane Association at eastshoreha.org or call (920) 849-2390.

If you would like to donate to help with Remy’s dental surgery, there is a fundraiser on their Facebook page.