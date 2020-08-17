Could ReRe and Chewy be Your New Best Friends?

(WFRV) – ReRe and Chewy are a super bonded pair that need a home together.

The lovable and friendly pair love going for walks and playing with each other. They also love lots and lots of attention so you’ll never be bored. ReRe and Chewy ask for a home without other dogs, but are happy to live with cats and respectful children ages 8 and up.

Their adoption fee is two for one and both are up to date on vaccines.

Make an appointment to meet ReRe and Chewy with the Oshkosh Area Humane Society at 920-424-2128. They are located at 1925 Shelter Court. Get more information at oahs.org and stop by their Facebook page as well.