Could Rizzo be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – She is seven years old and has spent most of her life as an indoor/outdoor cat but she has adjusted wonderfully to being strictly indoors.

Rizzo is FIV positive but don’t let that scare you – cats can live very happy lives with this condition. Rizzo has lived with cats in the past but is also fine being a single cat. She is very friendly, loves belly scratches and attention.

She has been at the Neenah Animal Shelter since August, making her their longest-term resident.

Make an appointment to give Rizzo some belly rubs and see if she’s a good fit by reaching out at neenahanimalshelter.org or send them a message on Facebook.