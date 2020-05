(WFRV) – Meet Rolo!

He is shy to begin with but when he warms up, he has lots of love to share. The way to his heart is other cats, and treats of course! Ideally, Rolo would love to go to a home with cats similar in age so he can continue his playful nature.

Rolo is currently in foster care through the Eastshore Humane Association in Chilton. To set up a time to meet with him, head to eastshoreha.org and stop by their Facebook page.