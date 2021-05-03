Could Roscoe be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Could Roscoe be your new best friend?

Nothing can take away this sweet boy’s smile. Even though he’s had a rough start to life, Roscoe is a cuddly, loving pup who will always greet you with a happy tail and a smile.

It’s recommended Roscoe starts on crate training with exercise, playtime, and a regular schedule for potty breaks when he joins your home.

The shelter environment is different, so give him time to adjust to his surroundings.

If you’re looking for some unconditional love, Roscoe will happily volunteer.

He has all his vaccinations and has been neutered.

To make an appointment, reach out to the Fox Valley Humane Association at foxvalleypets.org or message them on Facebook.

