(WFRV) – This sweet four-year-old is the longest-term resident at the Fox Valley Humane Association.

Originally from Louisiana, this Southern Girl loves to cozy up in bed and is ready to say goodbye to shelter life. Roxie is very active, driven, treat motivated, and loves to play. This very happy girl must be an only pet and would do best with older children.

If you’d like to meet Roxie, contact the Fox Valley Humane Association at foxvalleypets.org.